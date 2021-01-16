Utah approved to build highway through conservation area

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The Utah Division of Transportation and Washington County received approval to build a four-lane highway that would pass through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, a protected Mojave desert tortoise habitat in southern Utah.

President Donald Trump's administration granted the approval on Thursday, marking the end of a nearly two-year review of the highway's environmental impact, The Spectrum reported Friday.

The highway will help ease traffic congestion in the region, but has drawn criticism from conservationists because it would run through land set aside to protect the tortoise and other animals.

“We’ve been expecting this for a year-and-a-half,” said Tom Butine, president of Conserve Southwest Utah. “We knew that no matter what we did through this NEPA process that the fix was in.”

Conserve Southwest Utah and a dozen other environmental groups argued the decision ignores federal laws and sets a dangerous precedent for other environmental efforts. The groups had expected the Trump administration to approve the project before the president left office.