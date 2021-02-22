 Skip to main content
Utah catching up on vaccine appointments postponed by storm
AP

  • Updated
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department announced plans to reschedule appointments for coronavirus vaccinations delayed by a winter storm last week.

The severe weather impacted shipments of vaccine to area clinics from outside the state, KSTU-TV reports.

Southwest Utah Public Health Department said its Feb. 18 appointments have been rescheduled for Feb. 22, 25 and 27.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department also rescheduled Feb. 18 appointments for Feb. 22.

Utah residents age 65 and older are now eligible to receive vaccines and should check with local health departments for appointment availability.

Utah so far has distributed more than 607,000 vaccines, including more than 83,000 in the past week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

