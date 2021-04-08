 Skip to main content
Utah County Commission rescinds budget staff change
AP

Utah County Commission rescinds budget staff change

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Utah County Commission has rescinded a budget staff change after the move was criticized by various state and county officials.

The decision occurred on Wednesday after the county commission had moved budget staff from under the Utah County Clerk and Auditor's Office to under the commission's control more than a week prior, The Daily Herald reported.

The commission had also designated Utah County Budget Manager Rudy Livingston as the Utah County Budget Officer, a position that would be overseen by the commission.

Several officials criticized the moves and said they eroded the separation of powers, including Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner, State Auditor John Dougall, multiple state lawmakers and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

Commissioner Bill Lee said he would rescind the March 31 decision to move the budget staff after meeting with Dougall, Republican state Sen. Curt Bramble and other officials on Friday.

Commissioner Tom Sakievich said they would rescind the staff change “to allow for a pause and to allow additional discussions from stakeholders who have expressed both positive and negative insights on those proposals, those resolutions.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Daily Herald.

