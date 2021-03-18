Utah County commissioner to join Gov. Spencer Cox's staff

Ainge said he was then advised that a “temporary vacancy already exists" and must be filled through a special election. However, Ainge said he and his wife Heidi already decided he would retire at the end of the term and didn't want to the commission to waste their time reelecting him only for him to vacate the seat.

Ainge told the Daily Herald that there were a “mix of things” that led to the missed deadline, including the level of responsibility for each role, the opportunity under the governor and other projects.

Ainge said he enjoyed his time on the commission but is also looking forward to working with Cox and Dan Hemmert, who is the executive director of the office of economic development.

The Utah County Commission will now hold a special meeting on Thursday to accept his letter of resignation. Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell said the Republican Party Central Committee will then submit a recommendation for Ainge's replacement. The commission will then accept or deny the recommendation. If denied, it will move on to the governor.

