Utah County commissioner to join Gov. Spencer Cox's staff

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge has resigned from the county commission after being appointed to work with Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and his administration.
The governor's office announced Wednesday that Ainge was nominated to serve on the Economic Development Board, a 15-member board that advises staff on the “development, attraction, retention and expansion of businesses, industries and commerce within the state,” the Daily Herald reported Wednesday.
Before being elected to the commission in 2018, Ainge previously worked in the private equity and venture capital industry. Ainge, son of former NBA star Danny Ainge, has been in Charlottesville, Virginia, since February attending military training as a judge advocate officer for the Utah National Guard.
Ainge said in a statement that he initially provided notice for his training so he could continue his role as a commissioner on a remote basis; “however, the level of responsibility on both fronts has remained quite high and I did not submit the post-arrival notice required by state law.”
Under state law, elected officials who take temporary absences for military service must “confirm in writing to the political subdivision’s governing body that the official has the ability to carry out the official’s duties” within 10 days after arrival.
Ainge said he was then advised that a “temporary vacancy already exists" and must be filled through a special election. However, Ainge said he and his wife Heidi already decided he would retire at the end of the term and didn't want to the commission to waste their time reelecting him only for him to vacate the seat.
Ainge told the Daily Herald that there were a “mix of things” that led to the missed deadline, including the level of responsibility for each role, the opportunity under the governor and other projects.
Ainge said he enjoyed his time on the commission but is also looking forward to working with Cox and Dan Hemmert, who is the executive director of the office of economic development.
The Utah County Commission will now hold a special meeting on Thursday to accept his letter of resignation. Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell said the Republican Party Central Committee will then submit a recommendation for Ainge's replacement. The commission will then accept or deny the recommendation. If denied, it will move on to the governor.
