Utah Democrats walk out to protest limits on teaching race

Rep. Brian King, the Democratic minority leader, said walking out of the debate was their only option to speak out and “not be a part of that sham process."

“What this is about is an attempt or first step in assuring that my history and the history of many people of color are not taught in our school system in the state of Utah," said Rep. Sandra Hollins, the only Black member of the Legislature.

Identical resolutions on reviewing critical race theory passed in the Senate and House shortly after House Democrats walked out.

Utah is not alone in advancing proposals to try to curb ideas central to critical race theory. Arkansas, Idaho and Oklahoma have implemented various versions of a ban already this year. Other attempts have been floated in New Hampshire, Missouri and Louisiana over the past few months, though those measures are unlikely to pass.

On the Senate floor, Republican Sen. Lincoln Fillmore said he hopes the resolution will lower the temperature on the issue that has become a national lightning rod. Fillmore, who sponsored the bill, acknowledged that he did not know the definition of critical race theory but said he hopes the resolution will allow the state board of education to explore it.