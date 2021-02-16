Utah GOP defends Romney amid criticism over impeachment vote

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Republican Party has defended Sen. Mitt Romney after an online motion accused him of misrepresenting himself as a Republican and embarrassing the state by voting against former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trials.

Hundreds of people have signed the document being circulated on social media. It says Romney failed to “represent the average conservative Utah Republican voter" by voting to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial, among other complaints.

In response, the Utah Republican Party issued a statement Monday that defended both Romney and Sen. Mike Lee, who voted to acquit Trump, KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City reported.

"The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on ‘unanimity of thought,'" the statement read. "There is power in our differences as a political party, and we look forward to each senator explaining their votes to the people of Utah.”

Romney said in a statement after his vote Saturday that Trump had violated his oath of office and deserved to be convicted under the House's impeachment charge.