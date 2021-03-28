 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah GOP official who dismissed harassment claims resigns
0 comments
AP

Utah GOP official who dismissed harassment claims resigns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican official in Utah resigned Sunday after criticism for dismissing complaints from women who said a party official harassed them.

Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Scott Miller apologized and submitted his resignation in an email to the county party's executive committee.

More than half a dozen Republican women accuse Salt Lake County Republican Party spokesman Dave Robinson of harassment, body-shaming and other inappropriate behavior.

Robinson has defended his remarks, telling The Salt Lake Tribune he has a background in judging livestock and has a “critical eye.”

Miller, who has been running for state GOP chairman, initially questioned the motives of the accusers, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

On Friday, he emailed a scathing rebuke to other party officials naming the women coming forward and questioning the motivation behind what he described as “salacious accusations.”

“Are these persons and possibly their special interest backers attempting to embarrass and cancel me and our volunteers?” Miller wrote. “Are most of the accusers sore losers who failed to win their respective races? Is this an attempt to disrupt my efforts to become the Utah GOP Chairman?”

Miller’s email prompted Salt Lake County Republican representatives to issue a statement calling for his resignation.

“The allegations from multiple women should have been taken seriously and handled swiftly,” reads the statement. “The County Party Chair did the opposite. In addition, he maligned each of these women in an email to Republicans throughout the state and county. Such behavior by the County Party Chair is absolutely unacceptable, and he should resign.”

Miller had been running for state Republican chairman since Derek Brown’s recent announcement he would not seek a second term. It wasn't immediately known if Miller's campaign would continue.

Brown in a statement called Miller's actions “appalling.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Salt Lake Tribune.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Introduction to traditional drum circles

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News