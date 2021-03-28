Utah GOP official who dismissed harassment claims resigns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican official in Utah resigned Sunday after criticism for dismissing complaints from women who said a party official harassed them.

Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Scott Miller apologized and submitted his resignation in an email to the county party's executive committee.

More than half a dozen Republican women accuse Salt Lake County Republican Party spokesman Dave Robinson of harassment, body-shaming and other inappropriate behavior.

Robinson has defended his remarks, telling The Salt Lake Tribune he has a background in judging livestock and has a “critical eye.”

Miller, who has been running for state GOP chairman, initially questioned the motives of the accusers, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

On Friday, he emailed a scathing rebuke to other party officials naming the women coming forward and questioning the motivation behind what he described as “salacious accusations.”