Utah governor asks citizens to pray for rain to end drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's governor asked citizens Thursday to pray for rain this weekend to relieve the state from its drought.

Gov. Spencer Cox released a statement calling on Utah citizens to pray for “divine intervention” as an excessive heat warning has been issued for areas of the state this weekend.

“I’ve already asked all Utahns to conserve water by avoiding long showers, fixing leaky faucets, and planting water-wise landscapes," Cox said. “But I fear those efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us.“We need more rain and we need it now.”

Cox, a Republican, has issued two drought-related emergency orders in the last three months. He declared a state of emergency on March 17 due to the ongoing drought and issued another executive order on May 3 requiring water conservation practices at state facilities.

