Utah governor gives his 1st State of the State address

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox outlined his priorities, including expanding funding for public education and infrastructure, during his first State of the State address Thursday evening.

The Republican governor delivered his virtual address in the House chamber of the state’s Capitol. The new governor said he significantly shortened his speech to about 15 minutes to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus for the few lawmakers and reporters who attended in person.

Cox lauded recent economic successes but said the state needs to address educational inequities, specifically for children in rural Utah and communities of color, to disrupt intergenerational poverty in the state.

“If I can be so bold, putting up a sign or joining a rally isn’t enough,” he said, “The best way we can bring to life the American promise — of liberty and justice for all — is to make sure that every single child, brown or Black, rural or urban, has the same opportunity as every other child.”

Cox also thanked all essential workers for the sacrifices they’ve made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and applauded state lawmakers who pledged $112 million in bonuses for teachers. Earlier this month, Cox proposed a nearly 6% increase in the state’s education funding.