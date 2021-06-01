Utah governor issues proclamation in support of Pride Month

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's Republican governor issued a proclamation Tuesday in support of LGBTQ Pride Month.

Gov. Spencer Cox, who has been known for his compassionate stances toward LGBTQ people, appears to be the first Utah governor to issue such a proclamation, Fox 13 reported.

“Here in Utah, we strive to create a culture of hope, love, understanding, and respect by celebrating our common humanity,” the governor posted on Twitter. “Happy #Pride Month, Utah!”

The proclamation says that June is LGBTQ Pride Month and encourages “conversations about what it means to love each other, understand our differences, and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members.”

It also says there are higher levels of mental health challenges for members of the LGBTQ community who aren't accepted and encourages Utah to “cultivate a climate of inclusion and unconditional love for all.”

