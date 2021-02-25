Utah governor predicts gatherings without masks by July 4

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox doubled down Thursday on his prediction that there will be gatherings without masks by the Fourth of July, contrary to predictions from the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Cox told reporters that he's feeling optimistic about the nation's vaccine rollout and expects mass gatherings could be held without masks this summer. His comments contradict predictions from Fauci who said earlier this week that Americans may still be wearing masks outside their homes in 2022.

“I’m not gonna be wearing this on the Fourth of July, and I’m gonna be in a parade somewhere,” Cox said holding a mask during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “But if I’m wrong then I’ll come here and I’ll admit that I’m wrong and that we’re gonna do something different.”

Cox tweeted on Tuesday that he is “baffled” by pessimism coming from Washington and that he believes “we will be celebrating maskless in large groups" by the Fourth of July.

Cox announced Thursday that Utah residents 16 and older with certain health conditions can make appointments to be vaccinated immediately. The group was initially expected to be able to get vaccinated starting March 1.