Utah lawmakers push for $100M in tax cuts for some residents

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah legislative leaders have announced a nearly $100 million package of tax relief bills involving families with children, veterans and older residents receiving Social Security.

“Today we want to try to put money ... back into the hands of Utahns that need it the most," Republican Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said during a news conference on Monday. “We know these groups are vital to our community, and we are dedicated to assist them.”

One of the three bills, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, would allocate about $55 million toward restoring residents' income tax dependent exemption that was lost in federal tax cuts in 2017 under the Trump administration and caused a tax increase on many families. It could reduce taxes for about 390,000 taxpayers by an average of $140 a year, according to the bill.

Another bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Walt Brooks, would use about $18.3 million to eliminate income tax on some Social Security income. Utah is one of a handful of states that taxes Social Security income.