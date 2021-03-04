 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah lawmakers vote to create 2 new state parks
View Comments
AP

Utah lawmakers vote to create 2 new state parks

{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah state lawmakers approved the creation of two new state parks on Thursday.

The new Utahraptor State Park will be located in the Dalton Wells area in Grand County near a huge deposit of dinosaur bones in the eastern part of the state. The park will be named after the state dinosaur.

And the Lost Creek Reservoir in Morgan County will be renamed the Lost Creek State Park.

The bill was passed 63-9 in the House. The state will designate $36.5 million for the two state parks. The legislation now heads to Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's desk for signing.

Supporters of the creation of the Utahraptor State Park hope the government will preserve fossils that are currently being stolen from the area, KSTU-TV reported.

The Utahraptor State Park would be located about 15 miles (about 24 kilometers) northwest of Moab and would comprise of 6,500 acres (about 26 square kilometers) of land, trails of every kind and campgrounds.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSTU-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Twin Bing coffee

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News