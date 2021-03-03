Utah legislative committee advances bail reform repeal bill

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah legislative committee has advanced a bill to repeal most of a recently passed law that requires judges to release people accused of low-level crimes with the least restrictive condition appropriate to their case.

The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday voted 4-3 in favor of the bail reform measure, KUTV-TV reported. It will next head to the full Senate before the legislative session ends Friday.

“We all have the same end goal,” said Republican state Rep. Mike Schultz, sponsor of the repeal bill. “We truly want to get bail reform right. The question is, how do we do it and protect public safety at the same time?”

The original law states judges have to consider public safety and the defendant’s likelihood to appear in court when assigning a condition for pretrial release, including weekly check-ins, drug tests, ankle monitors and cash bail.

Bail reform was designed to keep people from remaining behind bars for lower-level offenses just because they could not afford to pay.