Utah Legislature wrapping up business for the year

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Legislature is wrapping up its business for the year Friday. Lawmakers have already tackled a number of issues this year during a session that was conducted partially remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at some of the big issues this year:

CONCEALED CARRY

Gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a concealed gun in Utah under a bill that easily passed the GOP-dominated Utah Legislature and was quickly signed into law.

The state had previously required people to take a weapons course, undergo a background check and get a permit to legally carry a gun in public hidden under a jacket or inside a purse.

Utah was at least the 16th state to allow permitless carry, and several other states are considering similar measures backed by gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH

A push to ban transgender athletes from girls sports teams in Utah passed the state House this session, but it was halted in the Senate after the governor raised doubts.