Utah orders removal of Russian alcohol from state-run stores

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's governor signed an executive order Saturday requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to immediately remove all Russian-made and branded products from its shelves.

The move by Gov. Spencer Cox was in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and mirrors moves by governors of other states.

"Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Cox said in a statement announcing the executive order. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu also signed an executive order requiring state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and branded alcohol. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard).

Bars and stores in other parts of the U.S. have also stopped selling Russian alcohol as a way to protest events in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0