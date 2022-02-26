 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Utah orders removal of Russian alcohol from state-run stores

  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's governor signed an executive order Saturday requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to immediately remove all Russian-made and branded products from its shelves.

The move by Gov. Spencer Cox was in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and mirrors moves by governors of other states.

"Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Cox said in a statement announcing the executive order. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu also signed an executive order requiring state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and branded alcohol. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard).

Bars and stores in other parts of the U.S. have also stopped selling Russian alcohol as a way to protest events in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces

Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces put up fierce resistance to slow the advance of the larger and more powerful Russian military closing in on the capital, as the U.S. and EU rushed ammunition and weapons to Kyiv and announced powerful new financial sanctions aimed at further isolating Moscow.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: East Headliners perform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News