Utah pharmacy CEO accused of mislabeling hydroxychloroquine

“This wasn’t someone trying to import illegal drugs,” Skordas said. “There were very prominent state leaders who were very anxious to get as much of this as possible, and he was trying to help.”

Richards had secured an $800,000 no-bid state contract for hydroxychloroquine in late March. Utah lawmakers had set aside another $8 million for a second purchase from Richards before it was canceled because of concerns with the drug. Richards later returned the $800,000 from the first deal, the Tribune reported in April.

Utah Department of Health spokesman Tom Hudachko declined to comment about the lawsuit and allegations.

The pharmaceutical executive had been diligently promoting the drug to state officials as he was buying up vast quantities of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine powder that he planned to mix with zinc and encapsulate, the Tribune reported. In a March 19 email, Richards told state officials he had acquired more than 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) of the drug, enough to treat about 400,000 state residents.

Richards allegedly obtained the falsely labeled package about three weeks later. It is not currently clear whether the 800 kilogram (1,764 pound) purchase he described to officials included the more than 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of hydroxychloroquine and 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of chloroquine that federal prosecutors say Richards received in a mislabeled shipment from China.

