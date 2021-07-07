Utah receives final portion of $615M federal school relief

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Schools in Utah gained access to an additional $205 million in federal relief on Wednesday after the U.S. Education Department approved plans from several states detailing how the funding will be used to get students caught up on learning lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Utah is among the first few states to get approval for spending plans explaining how they will spend their shares of a $123 billion infusion of federal education relief. Arkansas, South Dakota, Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., also had their plans accepted Wednesday.

Most of the funding was released to states in March, but a third was held back until states had their spending plans approved. Utah first received $410 million of the $615 million allocated to the state.

Utah Superintendent Sydnee Dickson said the state plans to use the extra federal funding to cover the costs for boosting its summer school and after-class offerings with a particular focus on helping children from underserved communities, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The state will also use some of the funding to research how children were affected during the pandemic and compile data on grades, attendance and test scores.