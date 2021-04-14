 Skip to main content
Utah redistricting meeting bombarded with explicit images
AP

Utah redistricting meeting bombarded with explicit images

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — The first meeting of Utah's independent redistricting committee was cut short after the virtual call was bombarded with explicit images and racist comments.

Commission members met in person in Taylorsville, Utah on Tuesday but the public could participate virtually. An individual joined the meeting after about 40 minutes, playing music with explicit lyrics and displaying a pornographic image, KSL-TV reported.

The meeting continued after the person was kicked off the chat, but then multiple joined the call posing as Russian hackers. Some of them blared music and used racial slurs.

“Apparently somebody has nothing better to do than to harass a public meeting,” said Rex Facer, commission chairman.

Facer eventually called for the meeting to be adjourned about an hour earlier than it was scheduled to conclude. He apologized for the disruption and said the committee would use a new technology system in future meetings.

The committee was formed through a proposition that passed in 2018 to try to redraw the state's voting maps over the next decade.

