 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah Republican Party chair will not run for 2nd term
View Comments
AP

Utah Republican Party chair will not run for 2nd term

{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Republican Party's chairman has announced that he will not run for a second term.

Derek Brown announced Tuesday he would avoid running again in order to spend more time with his family, saying that he is ready to “pass the baton.”

“Party leadership service, after all, is no different from public service. It is designed to be seasonal,” Brown wrote. “You commit to serving 100% for a short season, wear yourself out in the process, and then pass the heavy baton to another who likewise feels that ‘subtle nudge’ to serve.”

The Utah Republican Party had issued a statement supporting Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump's both times, and Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who backed Trump twice.

This was done as party members were attempting to censure Romney for his vote.

“The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on ‘unanimity of thought,’” the statement said.

Brown said party divisions did not play a role in his decision to step aside, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

He said in an email to supporters that many people had encouraged him to run again but he and his family have “critical life events” upcoming. Brown, who also works as a Utah lobbyist, said his family needs a father “with one full-time job — not two.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Salt Lake Tribune.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News