Utah Republicans to choose party leadership at convention

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans will choose new party leadership at their annual state convention Saturday, the state's first major in-person political event since the pandemic began last year.

Delegates will choose new leadership to guide the party for the next two years and hear from top Republican officials, including Gov. Spencer Cox, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. Party leaders will also consider a resolution to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

There are 3,600 delegates from around the state who are eligible to attend the convention, which will be held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The party held its 2020 convention virtually.

Romney was the only Republican to vote for impeachment during Trump's first impeachment trial, and one of seven Republicans to do so in the second trial.

“I believe Mitt Romney’s actions caused harm not only to the U.S. Constitution but our country and to the Republican Party,” said GOP delegate Don Guymon, who is sponsoring the censure resolution.