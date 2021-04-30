 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah Republicans to choose party leadership at convention
0 comments
AP

Utah Republicans to choose party leadership at convention

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans will choose new party leadership at their annual state convention Saturday, the state's first major in-person political event since the pandemic began last year.

Delegates will choose new leadership to guide the party for the next two years and hear from top Republican officials, including Gov. Spencer Cox, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. Party leaders will also consider a resolution to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

There are 3,600 delegates from around the state who are eligible to attend the convention, which will be held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The party held its 2020 convention virtually.

Romney was the only Republican to vote for impeachment during Trump's first impeachment trial, and one of seven Republicans to do so in the second trial.

“I believe Mitt Romney’s actions caused harm not only to the U.S. Constitution but our country and to the Republican Party,” said GOP delegate Don Guymon, who is sponsoring the censure resolution.

A statement by the Platform Republicans PAC, a conservative group, made public in March took issue with Romney, calling his votes “unjust and unethical.”

Larry Meyers, head of the PAC and a co-sponsor of the censure resolution, warned of the harm Romney caused “to the Republican brand.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News