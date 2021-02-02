Utah school board member faces backlash for online comments

Cline did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, but said on her Facebook page Monday that she was “the latest target of the mob.”

Cline said others who support her should write to the school board to defend her and their shared beliefs.

“Let them know that parents want neutral academics taught in class, not social engineering and indoctrination," she wrote. “Let them know that because there is so very much controversy in society surrounding these very issues that that is all the more reason to leave the teaching of values, beliefs, and dispositions to the parents — not teachers.”

The other members of the 15-member board do not have the legal authority to remove Cline, Chair Mark Huntsman and Vice Chairs Laura Belnap and Cindy Davis said in a statement Monday.

School board members can only be removed by impeachment, which would require the Utah House of Representatives to draw up articles against Cline.

The state does not have an election recall law that would allow voters to remove her before the end of her four-year term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0