Utah sheriff's department enacts policy defending gun rights

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — Davis County sheriff's deputies and other department employees are prohibited under a new office policy from enforcing certain measures that could infringe on the right to bear arms in Utah.

Sheriff Kelly Sparks said the policy is meant as a preventive measure and counterweight to any possible governmental action to interfere with gun rights in the county, the Standard-Examiner reported.

The policy took effect Tuesday, the same day county commissioners expressed support for the move.

Sparks said no specific measure or event prompted the change and that the move is more “actionable” than declaring Second Amendment sanctuary status.

Sparks said the measure directs sheriff's office personnel not to enforce orders on Second Amendment matters from the U.S. president or other federal, state or local entities that have not been approved by Congress or the state Legislature.