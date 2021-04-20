Utah state epidemiologist Angela Dunn moves to county post

As cases surged in Utah in June, Dunn warned state leaders in a private memo that became public that they might need to reinstate some restrictions that had been lifted the previous month to avoid hospitals running out of intensive care beds.

Herbert said at the time that he appreciated the analysis and shared Dunn’s concerns about the increased spread. But he didn't change the state's restrictions and stuck to his stance that economic growth could happen amid existing restrictions that would also keep people safe.

The Utah Health Department said in a statement in response to Dunn's departure it was sad to see her go and thanked Dunn for serving, adding that the agency is happy that it will work with her in her role running Salt Lake County's health department.

“It’s hard to overstate the truly life-saving contributions Dr. Dunn has made to Utah’s COVID-19 response," state health department spokesman Tom Hudachko said in a statement. “Whether it was her steady voice at the press briefing podium, or her capable leadership at the table where decisions are made, Dr. Dunn was always a champion for the health and wellbeing of Utah residents.”