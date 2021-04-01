Utah to help people reentering workforce during pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is launching a return to work program to help people reentering the workforce as new coronavirus case numbers continue to drop, state officials announced at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson said the program will provide returnships, similar to internships, as opportunities for those who've been away from the workforce to build their resumes and gain relevant experience. She said the program is designed for those who've had a longer absence, such as full-time parents, retirees and military personnel.

“Unlike internships, which are designed primarily for young people at the beginning of their careers, the goal of a returnship program is to help experienced adults reenter the workforce without starting at the bottom of the career ladder,” Henderson told reporters.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order during the briefing requiring state agencies to identify returnship opportunities that can be offered. He also urged Utah residents to continue wearing masks until everyone in the state is able to be vaccinated.