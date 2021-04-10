Utah to lift statewide mask order under new law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah will become the latest state to lift its mask mandate on Saturday, the deadline set by a new state law, but the capital city and many businesses will continue requiring masks amid concern about communities still vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Utah will be joining at least 10 other states that have lifted statewide mask orders, including Montana, Wyoming and Texas. In Utah, masks will still be required for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them.

Salt Lake City International Airport, the Utah Transit Authority and the Hogle Zoo are among those that have said they will keep requiring masks and other safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Utah counties can require masks in their jurisdictions. Only Grand County, a tourist destination home to Arches and Canyonlands national parks, has done so.

Salt Lake City will continue its mask mandate after the statewide one is lifted, the mayor said Wednesday, though the rest of the county decided not to require masks.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall, a Democrat, said keeping the mandate will protect residents, many of whom have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus.