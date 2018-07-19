PHOENIX (AP) — A utility's parent company is spending millions of dollars on an effort to keep a clean energy measure off of the Arizona ballot.
New campaign filings show Arizona Public Service Co.'s parent company Pinnacle West is spending a total of more than $7.5 million on a political action committee, Arizonans for Affordable Electricity.
Nearly $6 million of that money is going toward Petition Partners, a firm that gathers voter signatures, The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.
The ballot measure seeks to dramatically increase the state's requirements for renewable energy.
The Arizona Public Service Co. has said the measure could increase utility costs in the state. Proponents of the measure, including Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona, dispute that.
Arizonans for Affordable Electricity's spokesman Matthew Benson can't disclose the campaign's strategy, but he said the funding from the utility is being used to defeat the ballot measure.
Petition Partners has been helping sift through the energy campaign's signatures to find fraud or registered circulators with criminal records, Benson said.
The clean energy campaign that is backing the measure has brought in about $4.5 million this election cycle. A large amount of that funding came from a group backed by San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer.
It spent nearly $3 million on Fieldworks, another firm that gathers voter signatures.
The clean energy campaign submitted about 480,000 signatures on July 5, more than double the amount of signatures required to put the measure on the ballot.
The group backing the utility is expected to challenge those signatures in court.
Both sides are expected to spend more as the massive battle plays out.
"This is going to be a rough-and-tumble campaign, there's no doubt about it," Benson said.
In addition to the efforts against the clean energy ballots, Pinnacle West has also donated money to a group set up to help candidates.
That group received nearly $3 million from Pinnacle and has spent about $70,000 on consultants so far.
———
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com