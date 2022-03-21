 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

VA opens Providence research center to improve care of vets

  • Updated
  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new research center that will focus on improving the care of veterans opened in Providence Monday.

The VA Providence Healthcare System marked the opening of the Capt. John H. Harwood Research Center.

The VA renovated the former Harwood U.S. Army Reserve Center so its research service in Providence could use it. The center for Army Reserve units was built in 1950, closed in 2006 and was transferred to the VA in 2012. Renovating the space and adding to it cost about $12.8 million, according to the VA.

The VA said the research aims to improve care for veterans challenged by aging, disease or disability. VA officials, members of the state's congressional delegation and state and local officials attended the opening.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat and Army veteran, said the work in this new state-of-the-art facility will help identify better health solutions and improve outcomes for veterans and their families.

People are also reading…

“From better patient outcomes to systemic changes, we’re continually pushing to improve VA access and services for our veterans, and this new facility is a vital part of that mission," he said in a statement Monday.

A groundbreaking was held in November 2019. The project involved adding 7,200 square feet of workspace, renovating nearly 23,000 square feet of existing building spaces and several site improvements. More than 100 VA employees will work there.

The center is named after a Rhode Island resident who was killed in action June 7, 1944, on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. Harwood was 25 years old.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico headed to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Monday that he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, endangering her prospects of winning Senate confirmation.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Situation in Mariupol 'very difficult', evacuation efforts blocked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News