Va. regulator worried about Chesapeake Bay menhaden catch

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — This year’s menhaden catch so far in the Chesapeake Bay is worrying Virginia’s top fisheries regulator, but the company harvesting most of the oily fish say they won’t exceed a set quota.

Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Steven Bowman wrote that Omega Protein has already caught 75% of the bay’s quota, the Daily Press of Newport News reported.

“This is a troubling development, as recent harvest rates mirror those from 2019 when Omega did exceed the Bay harvest cap by 15,000 metric tons,” Bowman wrote to the Virginia-based company, which operates a fish oil and fishmeal plant in Reedville.

Omega spokesman Ben Landry said the company has no intention of breaking the law: “We are not going to exceed the Bay cap.”

In 2019, Virginia had a different quota from the Chesapeake Bay than the one set by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate body that manages several fish species. Omega’s catch was within the state cap, Landry said.