VA-Uncontested

By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Virginia.
House of Delegates - District 1
Terry Kilgore (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 3
Will Morefield (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 4
William Wampler (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 5
Israel O'Quinn (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 6
Jeffrey Campbell (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 17
Christopher Head (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 46
Charniele Herring (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 60
James Edmunds (i), GOP
