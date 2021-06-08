VA-Uncontested

06-08-21 19:00,,
Here is a list of uncontested races in Virginia.
House of Delegates - District 4
William Wampler (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 5
Israel O'Quinn (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 6
Jeffrey Campbell (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 8
Dustin Wimbish, Dem
House of Delegates - District 8
Joseph McNamara (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 9
Bridgette Craighead, Dem
House of Delegates - District 10
Wendy Gooditis (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 10
Nicholas Clemente, GOP
House of Delegates - District 11
S. Rasoul (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 12
Chris Hurst (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 13
Danica Roem (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 14
Danny Marshall (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 15
Emily Scott, Dem
House of Delegates - District 15
Todd Gilbert (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 17
Christopher Head (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 18
Douglas Ward, Dem
House of Delegates - District 18
Michael Webert (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 19
Terry Austin (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 20
Randall Wolf, Dem
House of Delegates - District 20
John Avoli (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 21
Kelly Convirs-Fowler (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 21
Tanya Gould, GOP
House of Delegates - District 23
Wendell Walker (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 24
Sam Soghor, Dem
House of Delegates - District 25
Jennifer Kitchen, Dem
House of Delegates - District 25
Chris Runion (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 26
Tony Wilt (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 27
Debra Gardner, Dem
House of Delegates - District 27
Roxann Robinson (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 28
Joshua Cole (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 28
Tara Durant, GOP
House of Delegates - District 29
William Wiley (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 30
Annette Hyde, Dem
House of Delegates - District 30
Nick Freitas (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 32
David Reid (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 32
Scott Pio, GOP
House of Delegates - District 33
Paul Siker, Dem
House of Delegates - District 34
Gary Pan, GOP
House of Delegates - District 35
Mark Keam (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 35
Kevin McGrath (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 37
David Bulova (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 38
Tom Pafford, GOP
House of Delegates - District 39
Vivian Watts (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 39
Maureen Brody, GOP
House of Delegates - District 40
Dan Helmer (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 41
Eileen Filler-Corn (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 42
Kathy Tran (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 42
Edward McGovern, GOP
House of Delegates - District 43
Mark Sickles (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 43
Brenton Hammond, GOP
House of Delegates - District 44
Paul Krizek (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 44
Richard Hayden, GOP
House of Delegates - District 46
Charniele Herring (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 47
Patrick Hope (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 48
Richard Sullivan (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 51
Briana Sewell, Dem
House of Delegates - District 52
Luke Torian (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 52
Maria Martin, GOP
House of Delegates - District 53
Marcus Simon (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 54
Robert Orrock (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 55
Rachel Levy, Dem
House of Delegates - District 55
H. F. Fowler (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 56
Blakely Lockhart, Dem
House of Delegates - District 56
John McGuire (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 57
Sally Hudson (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 58
Sara Ratcliffe, Dem
House of Delegates - District 58
Robert Bell (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 59
Benjamin Moses, Dem
House of Delegates - District 59
Matt Fariss (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 60
James Edmunds (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 61
Thomas Wright (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 62
Jasmine Gore, Dem
House of Delegates - District 62
Carrie Coyner (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 63
Lashrecse Aird (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 63
Kim Taylor, GOP
House of Delegates - District 64
Michael Drewry, Dem
House of Delegates - District 64
Emily Brewer (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 65
Lee Ware (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 66
Mike Cherry, GOP
House of Delegates - District 67
Karrie Delaney (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 67
Bob Frizzelle, GOP
House of Delegates - District 69
Betsy Carr (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 70
Delores McQuinn (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 72
Schuyler VanValkenburg (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 73
Rodney Willett (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 73
Mary Margaret Kastelberg, GOP
House of Delegates - District 75
Roslyn Tyler (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 76
Clinton Jenkins (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 76
Michael Dillender, GOP
House of Delegates - District 77
Cliff Hayes (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 77
Geoffrey Burke, GOP
House of Delegates - District 78
James Leftwich (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 79
Lawrence Mason, GOP
House of Delegates - District 80
Don Scott (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 81
Jeffrey Feld, Dem
House of Delegates - District 81
Barry Knight (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 82
Scott Flax, Dem
House of Delegates - District 83
Nancy Guy (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 85
Alex Askew (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 85
Karen Greenhalgh, GOP
House of Delegates - District 87
Suhas Subramanyam (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 87
Gregory Moulthrop, GOP
House of Delegates - District 89
Hahns Copeland, GOP
House of Delegates - District 90
Angelia Graves, Dem
House of Delegates - District 90
Sylvia Bryant, GOP
House of Delegates - District 91
Martha Mugler (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 92
Jeion Ward (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 92
Benjamin Siff, GOP
House of Delegates - District 93
Michael Mullin (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 94
Shelly Simonds (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 95
Marcia Price (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 96
Mark Downey, Dem
House of Delegates - District 96
Amanda Batten (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 97
Scott Wyatt (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 98
E. B. Webster, Dem
House of Delegates - District 98
Keith Hodges (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 99
Margaret Ransone (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 100
Finale Norton, Dem
House of Delegates - District 100
Robert Bloxom (i), GOP
