VA-Uncontested
AP

VA-Uncontested

06-08-21 19:00,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Virginia.

House of Delegates - District 4

William Wampler (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 5

Israel O'Quinn (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 6

Jeffrey Campbell (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 8

Dustin Wimbish, Dem

House of Delegates - District 8

Joseph McNamara (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 9

Bridgette Craighead, Dem

House of Delegates - District 10

Wendy Gooditis (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 10

Nicholas Clemente, GOP

House of Delegates - District 11

S. Rasoul (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 12

Chris Hurst (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 13

Danica Roem (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 14

Danny Marshall (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 15

Emily Scott, Dem

House of Delegates - District 15

Todd Gilbert (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 17

Christopher Head (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 18

Douglas Ward, Dem

House of Delegates - District 18

Michael Webert (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 19

Terry Austin (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 20

Randall Wolf, Dem

House of Delegates - District 20

John Avoli (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 21

Kelly Convirs-Fowler (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 21

Tanya Gould, GOP

House of Delegates - District 23

Wendell Walker (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 24

Sam Soghor, Dem

House of Delegates - District 25

Jennifer Kitchen, Dem

House of Delegates - District 25

Chris Runion (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 26

Tony Wilt (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 27

Debra Gardner, Dem

House of Delegates - District 27

Roxann Robinson (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 28

Joshua Cole (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 28

Tara Durant, GOP

House of Delegates - District 29

William Wiley (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 30

Annette Hyde, Dem

House of Delegates - District 30

Nick Freitas (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 32

David Reid (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 32

Scott Pio, GOP

House of Delegates - District 33

Paul Siker, Dem

House of Delegates - District 34

Gary Pan, GOP

House of Delegates - District 35

Mark Keam (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 35

Kevin McGrath (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 37

David Bulova (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 38

Tom Pafford, GOP

House of Delegates - District 39

Vivian Watts (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 39

Maureen Brody, GOP

House of Delegates - District 40

Dan Helmer (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 41

Eileen Filler-Corn (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 42

Kathy Tran (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 42

Edward McGovern, GOP

House of Delegates - District 43

Mark Sickles (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 43

Brenton Hammond, GOP

House of Delegates - District 44

Paul Krizek (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 44

Richard Hayden, GOP

House of Delegates - District 46

Charniele Herring (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 47

Patrick Hope (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 48

Richard Sullivan (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 51

Briana Sewell, Dem

House of Delegates - District 52

Luke Torian (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 52

Maria Martin, GOP

House of Delegates - District 53

Marcus Simon (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 54

Robert Orrock (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 55

Rachel Levy, Dem

House of Delegates - District 55

H. F. Fowler (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 56

Blakely Lockhart, Dem

House of Delegates - District 56

John McGuire (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 57

Sally Hudson (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 58

Sara Ratcliffe, Dem

House of Delegates - District 58

Robert Bell (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 59

Benjamin Moses, Dem

House of Delegates - District 59

Matt Fariss (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 60

James Edmunds (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 61

Thomas Wright (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 62

Jasmine Gore, Dem

House of Delegates - District 62

Carrie Coyner (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 63

Lashrecse Aird (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 63

Kim Taylor, GOP

House of Delegates - District 64

Michael Drewry, Dem

House of Delegates - District 64

Emily Brewer (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 65

Lee Ware (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 66

Mike Cherry, GOP

House of Delegates - District 67

Karrie Delaney (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 67

Bob Frizzelle, GOP

House of Delegates - District 69

Betsy Carr (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 70

Delores McQuinn (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 72

Schuyler VanValkenburg (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 73

Rodney Willett (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 73

Mary Margaret Kastelberg, GOP

House of Delegates - District 75

Roslyn Tyler (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 76

Clinton Jenkins (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 76

Michael Dillender, GOP

House of Delegates - District 77

Cliff Hayes (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 77

Geoffrey Burke, GOP

House of Delegates - District 78

James Leftwich (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 79

Lawrence Mason, GOP

House of Delegates - District 80

Don Scott (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 81

Jeffrey Feld, Dem

House of Delegates - District 81

Barry Knight (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 82

Scott Flax, Dem

House of Delegates - District 83

Nancy Guy (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 85

Alex Askew (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 85

Karen Greenhalgh, GOP

House of Delegates - District 87

Suhas Subramanyam (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 87

Gregory Moulthrop, GOP

House of Delegates - District 89

Hahns Copeland, GOP

House of Delegates - District 90

Angelia Graves, Dem

House of Delegates - District 90

Sylvia Bryant, GOP

House of Delegates - District 91

Martha Mugler (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 92

Jeion Ward (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 92

Benjamin Siff, GOP

House of Delegates - District 93

Michael Mullin (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 94

Shelly Simonds (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 95

Marcia Price (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 96

Mark Downey, Dem

House of Delegates - District 96

Amanda Batten (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 97

Scott Wyatt (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 98

E. B. Webster, Dem

House of Delegates - District 98

Keith Hodges (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 99

Margaret Ransone (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 100

Finale Norton, Dem

House of Delegates - District 100

Robert Bloxom (i), GOP

AP Elections 06-08-2021 19:00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

