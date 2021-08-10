Vacation interrupted: Biden's getaway plans shift by the day

Mindful of the pandemic, as well as the resulting economic hardship suffered by many Americans, Biden aides have long planned for the president’s vacation to be modest. They also stressed that while a president is never truly off duty, most commanders-in-chief tend to change their surroundings when the August heat and humidity rise and Washington empties out.

Earlier this summer, when the virus seemed in remission ahead of the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant, there had been preliminary discussion of the president visiting some U.S. National Parks as an effort to celebrate the nation’s heritage and gently encourage Americans to safely travel, according to aides.

But the most obvious and inevitable choice was always Biden’s home state of Delaware — and potentially splitting the fortnight between two different locations.

The first was his Wilmington home, a place where he has now spent 14 of his 29 weekends as president. The home is near and dear to his heart due to its proximity to his family, including his grandchildren, and he has told confidants that he feels more comfortable there than at the White House, where he constantly has aides and Secret Service agents underfoot.