Vaccinated Arizona legislator tests positive for COVID-19
AP

Vaccinated Arizona legislator tests positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (AP) — A vaccinated Arizona legislator says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while isolating at home.

Democratic state Sen. Tony Navarrete of Phoenix, said Tuesday his diagnosis last week is a reminder that Arizonans should remain vigilant. He said he had his final vaccination shot in February.

“I know people are tired and frustrated but it’s time to go back to masking," Navarrete said in a statement. “The best defense is getting vaccinated and masked in public and crowded spaces.

Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson announced in April she had a confirmed COVID-19 test more than two months after being vaccinated.

