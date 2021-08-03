 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccinated Kentucky state senator tests positive for COVID
0 Comments
AP

Vaccinated Kentucky state senator tests positive for COVID

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator says she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Alice Forgy Kerr, a Lexington Republican, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that three members of her family who were fully vaccinated also contracted the virus in the past three weeks.

“Please be careful out there. This Delta variant is a ‘new ballgame’ apparently,” Kerr said.

The lawmaker, 66, wrote that she will quarantine until the weekend. She said she received the Moderna vaccine and the three male members of her family got Pfizer’s.

“Breakthrough” cases — when fully vaccinated people get infected — are relatively rare but not unexpected.

Kerr has represented Fayette County in the Kentucky Senate since 1999 and announced last week that she will not run for reelection next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: District 42 Apartments and Townhomes opens

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News