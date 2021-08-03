Vaccinated Kentucky state senator tests positive for COVID

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator says she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Alice Forgy Kerr, a Lexington Republican, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that three members of her family who were fully vaccinated also contracted the virus in the past three weeks.

“Please be careful out there. This Delta variant is a ‘new ballgame’ apparently,” Kerr said.

The lawmaker, 66, wrote that she will quarantine until the weekend. She said she received the Moderna vaccine and the three male members of her family got Pfizer’s.

“Breakthrough” cases — when fully vaccinated people get infected — are relatively rare but not unexpected.

Kerr has represented Fayette County in the Kentucky Senate since 1999 and announced last week that she will not run for reelection next year.

