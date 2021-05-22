Vaccinated travelers to Maui exempt from post-arrival test

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — County officials in Maui are reminding travelers that they must provide COVID-19 vaccination documentation to be exempted from the testing requirement upon arriving on the island.

Maui County began requiring all trans-Pacific travelers participating in the Safe Travels program to take an additional rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival beginning May 4, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. But fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers in the program do not need to take a test with proof of vaccination.

Travelers are considered vaccinated after 14 days have passed since receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We remind trans-Pacific travelers that they need to provide proper documentation to be exempted from the post-arrival test,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need an original CDC vaccination card or a certificate of vaccination from the CDC. We are not accepting copies or photos of vaccination cards.”

County officials said travelers whether vaccinated or not must still comply to all pre-departure requirements.