Vaccination, recent negative test rules in place in Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) —

Proof of vaccination or a negative test was required as of Monday to visit most Oahu businesses and state facilities.

The move comes as the delta variant has caused COVID-19 case counts to rise dramatically across the state in the last few weeks, Hawaii News Now reported.

Under Honolulu’s Safe Access Oahu program, patrons at businesses like restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments will need to show their vaccine card, a photo of it or use the state's SMART Health Card and Safe Travels program. If you haven’t been vaccinated, you can also produce a negative COVD-19 test taken within the last 48 hours.

Honolulu joins other cities such as New Orleans, New York, San Francisco and the U.S. territory of Guam that have implemented similar requirements.

Employees at those businesses will also have to prove they are vaccinated or undergo testing weekly.