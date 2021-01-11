Vaccinations, boosting economy top Cuomo 2021 agenda

The governor announced he’s launching a new public health corps that will bring aboard 1,000 fellows to help roll out vaccinations. He also pointed to a new state website launched Monday that allows New Yorkers to check their eligibility and find out where they can sign up for a vaccine.

Cuomo called on the federal government to boost shipments to states and urged the incoming Biden administration to release more doses. New York has used just half of its roughly one million vaccine doses so far, and Cuomo said New York won't have enough doses for roughly four million eligible New Yorkers until mid-April, based on the state's federal allotment of 300,000 vaccines per week.

The pandemic is still hitting large swaths of the state: about 136,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1 alone, while nearly 8,900 new COVID-19 patients have entered hospitals. The governor has set high standards for new restrictions on businesses and houses of worship in hard-hit areas of New York that could only kick in once hospitals are nearing crisis capacity levels, and is urging the state to emphasize boosting its ailing economy.

“We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass,” Cuomo said.