Vaccine access expands to Louisiana teachers, day care staff

Teachers had been vocal about frustration they weren't eligible for the shots — particularly with a national push to reopen schools to in-person instruction, many of Louisiana's students already back in classrooms for months and Edwards having won his elections with teacher union support. About 64% of Louisiana's K-12 schools are holding in-person classes and another 15% are offering some onsite instruction, according to state data.

Those who gain access under the expansions announced Thursday will be added to a list that includes anyone age 65 and older; health care employees; law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders; people with kidney failure; people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community- or home-based services and their providers; people who live and work at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities; state and local officials handling COVID-19 response; and workers for the upcoming March and April elections.

With those additions, more than 1.6 million of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents will have access to the coronavirus shots — but most of them can only get vaccinated if they schedule their own appointments through the network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community vaccine sites administering the doses.