Vaccine hesitancy, virus cases affect Alaska prison visits

“Nobody trusts DOC,” Stefano said of the department.

More than 2,000 people in the department's custody have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Rich Curtner, an Anchorage defense attorney, said the video could have been more effective if it had featured an athlete or voices that those in custody would be more likely to trust.

He has been working with the Alaska Black Caucus to try to speed the reopening of prisons to visits from attorneys and family members. The caucus is involved in racial justice issues.

The department recently reopened attorney-client visitation within its facilities but a condition for those in-person visits is that the people incarcerated must be fully vaccinated.

It’s not clear if that has affected vaccination rates because the change just took effect last week.

But civil rights advocates at the American Civil Liberties Union have raised concerns that they policy infringes on people's rights to choose what healthcare procedures they get.

