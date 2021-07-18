Vaccine inequity: Inside the cutthroat race to secure doses

“Every single one of our suppliers is unable to supply during this period because others are making demands on those products, others who are vaccinating very young populations that are not at risk,” Aylward said.

Both Trump and Biden administration officials reject the notion that the U.S. or any country would share vaccines until they’d protected their own. And they both note that the U.S. bore the brunt of the pandemic last year, topping the world in confirmed cases and deaths.

“We had a responsibility to what I say, ‘put on our own oxygen masks before helping others,’” CDC Director Rachelle Walensky said in May.

But a plummeting jet takes all passengers with it, whether or not they are wearing masks. And the failure to provide vaccines across the globe ensures that COVID-19 will continue to spread, and mutate, and sicken, and kill.