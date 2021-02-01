Vaccine shortage in Georgia prompts 'pause' in appointments

ATLANTA (AP) — Public health departments and other providers are being forced to “pause” appointments for people hoping to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Georgia governor’s said.

The problem is a lack of adequate vaccines shipped to the state, said Cody Hall, a spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp. Georgia’s weekly allotment of vaccines is about 146,000, and they don’t expect that number to increase in the short-term, Hall said in an email.

More than 750,000 people in Georgia have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the latest updates from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s just over 7% of the population.

About 120,000 people — about 1.1% of Georgia's population — have received two doses to become fully vaccinated.

