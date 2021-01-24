Vaccine shortage slows Michigan's effort to end pandemic

In the last full week of President Donald Trump's term, Whitmer asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for permission to buy 100,000 doses from Pfizer, which makes the vaccine at its plant in Portage. It was not clear if she will renew the request with the Biden administration. Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said Biden is implementing a “clear national strategy” to increase production of vaccine supplies, and the governor is talking with his administration on how best to proceed.

Whitmer said she hopes two additional vaccines, from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, are authorized soon.

“Everyone who wants a vaccine is going to get one,” she said. “Depending on how quickly we get those vaccines to the state, that's what going to determine how quickly we're going to be able to get to everyone.”

Biden wants 100 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office. Some experts say his administration should strive for two or three times that number.

After a bumpy start, Michigan is vaccinating more people per capita than many states are. Its rate was 18th-highest Saturday, a marked improvement from when it was seventh-lowest less than three weeks ago.