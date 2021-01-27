Vaccines among last hurdles to open New Mexico classrooms

The announcement appeared to catch many school leaders off guard.

“There’s a lot of excitement and truthfully some trepidation over the governor’s announcement today,” said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder.

In Las Cruces, school officials said they couldn’t start before Feb. 22 even if a plan were approved because they promised weeks of notice to families and staff.

Union leaders were consulted in advance, but many of the details will be left to districts.

“The teachers still need to get vaccinated. They still need COVID leave,” said Albuquerque American Federation of Teachers president Ellen Bernstein in an interview before the announcement.

But the state has largely protected teachers. And unlike in other states like Florida, it has no plans to mandate they return in-person or to pressure districts to open up.

“The governor has done just about everything that a governor can do to keep citizens in this state safe. She has shut things down. She has required people to wear masks. She has fined people for not doing so,” said NEA New Mexico teacher union president Mary Parr-Sanchez.

She's also optimistic about vaccines.