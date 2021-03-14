Valdosta to launch transit system after years of debate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia city has approved plans for an on-call transit system, nearly two decades after it became eligible for federal transit funding.

The Valdosta City Council voted 7-0 Thursday to approve a contract with Via Transportation for a transit system to launch April 27, running weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Valdosta Daily times reports that Via will operate vehicles smaller than traditional buses and won't run on fixed routes. Instead, customers will call for rides by phone or smartphone app.

Mayor Scott Jameson said he supports the “microtransit” system, saying traditional buses are a “burden.”

“With an on-demand system, it’s more like a taxi; you only use the equipment if people order a trip,” said Corey Hull, transportation and environmental director for the Southern Georgia Regional Commission.

The men said more vehicles and drivers can be added at peak times and that larger vehicles could be leased if needed.