Variance sets up 10-year truce in fight over Montana bison

The reserve challenged the ordinance. The conservation district received support from a group on intervenors representing the Phillips County Livestock Association and the South Phillips County Cooperative State Grazing District.

Beth Saboe of American Prairie Reserve said in an email that "we have always met (or in some cases exceeded) state Department of Livestock disease testing requirements, and this agreement expands our already robust disease testing protocol.”

The reserve has grown its herd to 800 bison with the goal of establishing a conservation herd of 10,000 bison. The organization also provides grazing leases to ranchers for 13,000 head of cattle.

The reserve has met resistance from local landowners and cattle producers since its arrival in Phillips County in 2005.

Rancher Perri Jacobs, who testified in support of the conservation district, said the agreement provides comfort to ranchers because of the reserve's agreement to be more transparent about disease testing.

“It’s a good place to start to address the concerns of myself” and others, Jacobs said.

