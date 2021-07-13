Variant could mean mask mandates at big New Orleans events

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Efforts to mitigate COVID-19 at large New Orleans events — including mask mandates or requirements attendees be vaccinated or have a negative test — will likely continue into the fall because of low state vaccination rates and the spread of dangerous variants, the city's health director said Tuesday.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno's remarks came at a news conference focusing on the city's efforts to encourage vaccinations in a state that has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates. Louisiana health officials on Tuesday said COVID-19 cases are surging, largely among non-vaccinated people, as the more easily transmissible Delta variants spread in the state.

Avegno's remarks come as the city looks to a new NFL and college football season, and the return of major entertainment events such as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which was postponed form its usual spring dates.

The city currently allows major events to have full capacity if there is a mask requirement or if attendees are required to have either a vaccination or a negative COVID test.