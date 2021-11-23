 Skip to main content
Vegas-area officials term protests at their homes 'scary'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas-area elected officials are using the same word — “scary” — to describe weekend demonstrations outside their homes involving people expressing opposition to government COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.

“The scary thing, it was dark and I couldn’t really see what was going on out there,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Segerblom, a Democrat, said Monday that about 20 protesters stayed about two hours outside his home on Sunday, holding flags, honking and speaking into bullhorns. He said one repeated chant was, “No mask, no vax.”

Outside Clark County School District Board President Linda Cavazos’ home in Henderson, as many as 40 demonstrators showed up around 4:30 p.m. and stayed for about two hours, Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink said.

In photos provided by Cavazos, people can be seen carrying American flags, a yellow “Don’t tread on me” flag and a banner reading “Let’s go, Brandon” — a term that has become code for a vulgar insult against President Joe Biden. Another man is draped in what appears to be a Confederate flag.

Cavazos described the demonstration as “just scary.”

She said her home security camera recorded a woman ringing the doorbell and a man near the edge of her driveway.

“It’s more like bullying,” Cavazos said. “It’s more like intimidation. It’s just not OK.”

Videos also showed demonstrators outside Commissioner Jim Gibson’s house in Henderson, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Cavazos told the Review-Journal she received death threats and “nasty messages” after school trustees voted in September to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Michael Kagan, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas law professor who directs the university’s Immigration Clinic, tweeted Sunday that the protests were free speech.

“But it’s a type of speech that implies menace, at a moment when overt threats are now routine in public comment at official meetings,” Kagan wrote. “A dangerous, if legal, turn.”

Nevada law defines harassment as subjecting another person to threats, physical confinement or restraint “intended to substantially harm the person threatened or any other person with respect to his or her physical or mental health or safety.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

