Vegas links COVID-19 plan, vaccinations; variants up in Reno

District spokesman Scott Oxarart said at least one of the cases confirmed at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in south Reno was the B.1.1.7 variant.

The Democratic governor has set a June 1 date to lift almost all coronavirus mitigation restrictions — except statewide mask mandates that will remain in place indefinitely.

Several rural Nevada counties moved so quickly last week to relax restrictions and reopen businesses that the governor this week reminded officials that local plans can take effect no earlier than May 1.

The Clark County Commission, with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip, adopted a plan involving multiple area agencies to increase occupancy to 80% by May 1 and decrease distancing between people from 6 feet (1.8 meters) to 3 feet (0.9 meters).

Capacity limits — currently at 50% statewide — and distancing rules would be lifted completely once 60% of Clark County’s 1.8 million eligible residents receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, almost 43% of people ages 16 and older in the county had received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Almost 29% were fully vaccinated.