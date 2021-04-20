Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse

The bill is only for those who would seek civil damages for injuries suffered as a result of childhood physical abuse. The legislation defines physical abuse as any act that when it was committed would have been considered aggravated assault.

The legislation does not apply in criminal cases.

The legislation would allow damages against an entity that “employed, supervised, or had responsibility for the person allegedly committing the physical abuse only if there is a finding of gross negligence on the part of the entity.”

The Vermont House must still pass the bill for it to become law.

Getting the Senate to pass the bill is one of a number of steps the St. Joseph's survivors are taking. They are also working on projects to build a physical monument, record oral histories and publish an anthology of those histories.

“One of our legacies will be having this law passed and helping to save and protect young people,” St. Joseph's survivor Gene Clark, 67, of Essex Junction said in a video meeting after the Senate vote. He lived at the orphanage in 1964. “It’s a pretty big deal."

In a Tuesday news release, St. Joseph's survivor Debi Gevry Ellsworth said they have been seeking what they see as justice for a long time.