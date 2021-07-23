Vermont board ponders return of pledge after virus absence

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town board is considering whether to revive the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance now that it is holding in-person meetings again after it stopped the practice at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Bennington Select Board stopped reciting the pledge during more than a year of remote meetings because it was considered impractical.

Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said she looked at the minutes of other boards in Bennington County and the select board appears to be the only community in the county that has been saying the pledge.

The Bennington Banner reported the board has been considering for some time other changes in the meeting format — including adding recitation of the town’s vision statement to the public comment process and to the agenda.

“Looking at the purpose of the pledge in our meetings is not meant to be contentious or disrespectful, but instead to re-examine why we do what we do,” she said.